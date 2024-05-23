News & Insights

Tornado Global Hydrovacs Triumphs in Q1 2024

May 23, 2024 — 08:08 pm EDT

Tornado Global Hydrovacs (TSE:TGH) has released an update.

Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. reported a significant increase in their first quarter 2024 financial results, showing a 200% rise in net income per share compared to the same period in 2023. The company achieved record quarterly sales for the eighth consecutive quarter, driven by a lucrative supply contract with Ditch Witch and strong sales through their exclusive arrangement with Custom Truck One Source. Despite higher costs in some areas, overall revenue and gross profit saw substantial growth.

