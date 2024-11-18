Tornado Global Hydrovacs Posts Strong Q3 Growth

Tornado Global Hydrovacs (TSE:TGH) has released an update.
Tornado Global Hydrovacs reported a significant 100% increase in net income per share for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year, driven by increased revenue and improved production efficiency. The company saw a 12.4% rise in revenue, bolstered by strategic partnerships and a growing demand for hydrovac trucks in North America. Despite an increase in administrative expenses due to growth-related activities, Tornado remains optimistic about its future growth prospects.
