TORM Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - TORM plc (TRMD) shares are trending more than 8 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing a bullish trend since April 6. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $10.49, up 8.34 percent from the previous close of $9.68 on a volume of 187,387. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $6.17-$10.93 on average volume of 200,673.

