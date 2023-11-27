Torm Plc - (TRMD) Price Target Increased by 7.53% to 40.28

The average one-year price target for Torm Plc - (NASDAQ:TRMD) has been revised to 40.28 / share. This is an increase of 7.53% from the prior estimate of 37.46 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 38.74 to a high of 42.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.55% from the latest reported closing price of 32.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Torm Plc -. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 11.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRMD is 0.17%, an increase of 13.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.20% to 65,444K shares. The put/call ratio of TRMD is 2.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 53,813K shares representing 63.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,187K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,619K shares, representing a decrease of 120.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMD by 47.86% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,172K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,116K shares, representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMD by 18.30% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 728K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares, representing an increase of 30.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMD by 55.44% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 647K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Torm Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers.

