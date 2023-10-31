Torm Plc - (TRMD) Price Target Increased by 6.30% to 37.46

The average one-year price target for Torm Plc - (NASDAQ:TRMD) has been revised to 37.46 / share. This is an increase of 6.30% from the prior estimate of 35.24 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 34.33 to a high of 40.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.54% from the latest reported closing price of 30.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Torm Plc -. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 10.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRMD is 0.15%, a decrease of 3.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 67,986K shares. The put/call ratio of TRMD is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 53,813K shares representing 65.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,619K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,964K shares, representing an increase of 25.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMD by 2.15% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,116K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing an increase of 50.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMD by 49.93% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 676K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,152K shares, representing a decrease of 70.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMD by 223.53% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 647K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMD by 34.98% over the last quarter.

Torm Background Information

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers.

