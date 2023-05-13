Torm Plc - (TRMD) Declares $1.46 Dividend

Torm Plc - said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.46 per share ($5.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $2.59 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 will receive the payment on June 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $27.73 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 21.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.28%, the lowest has been 0.57%, and the highest has been 3.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 25.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in Torm Plc -. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 18.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRMD is 0.18%, an increase of 19.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.08% to 67,218K shares. The put/call ratio of TRMD is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.93% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Torm Plc - is 41.30. The forecasts range from a low of 40.49 to a high of $42.88. The average price target represents an increase of 48.93% from its latest reported closing price of 27.73.

The projected annual revenue for Torm Plc - is 830MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.88.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 53,813K shares representing 64.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,964K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 588K shares, representing an increase of 70.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMD by 221.18% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,152K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares, representing an increase of 59.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMD by 70.46% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 738K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company.

FIL holds 649K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 785K shares, representing a decrease of 20.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMD by 51.83% over the last quarter.

Torm Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers.

