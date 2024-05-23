TORM Announces Capital Increase with New Shares

Torm (TRMD) has released an update.

TORM plc has announced a capital increase through the issue of 36,399 new A-shares, following the exercise of Restricted Share Units under its incentive program. The company, a major player in the refined oil products transportation sector, stated that these shares will be admitted for trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen and carry rights to dividends and other shareholder benefits from the date of issuance. This capital boost brings TORM’s total share capital to USD 944,847.16, with the new shares being offered without pre-emption rights to current shareholders.

