TORM Announces Capital Boost with New Shares

May 29, 2024 — 09:40 am EDT

Torm (TRMD) has released an update.

TORM plc has successfully carried out a capital increase via the issuance of 3,589 new A-shares at DKK 170.30 each, following the exercise of Restricted Share Units. These newly issued shares are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen promptly and will confer the same rights, including dividends, as existing shares. The expansion of TORM’s share capital now totals USD 944,883.05, further strengthening the company’s financial base and shareholder value.

