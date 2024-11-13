TORIDOLL Holdings Sees Revenue Growth Amid Profit Challenges

TORIDOLL Holdings Corporation (JP:3397) has released an update.

TORIDOLL Holdings Corporation reported a significant increase in revenue to ¥133.7 billion for the first half of fiscal 2024, marking an 18.8% rise compared to the previous year. However, the company’s profit before tax and profit for the period saw declines of 17.0% and 38.0% respectively, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability despite revenue growth.

For further insights into JP:3397 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.