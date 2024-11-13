News & Insights

TORIDOLL Holdings Sees Revenue Growth Amid Profit Challenges

TORIDOLL Holdings Corporation (JP:3397) has released an update.

TORIDOLL Holdings Corporation reported a significant increase in revenue to ¥133.7 billion for the first half of fiscal 2024, marking an 18.8% rise compared to the previous year. However, the company’s profit before tax and profit for the period saw declines of 17.0% and 38.0% respectively, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability despite revenue growth.

