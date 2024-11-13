TORIDOLL Holdings Adjusts Financial Forecast Amid Challenges

TORIDOLL Holdings Corporation (JP:3397) has released an update.

TORIDOLL Holdings Corporation announced a revision in its full-year financial forecast due to discrepancies in its interim results, primarily affected by higher operating expenses and foreign exchange losses. Despite record-high business profits from Marugame Seimen domestically, the overseas segment underperformed, leading to a lower expected operating profit of ¥11.6 billion for the fiscal year ending March 2025. This adjustment reflects a 17.7% decrease from the initial forecast, highlighting challenges in the company’s international operations.

