Tori Dunlap's 5 Best Travel Tips

Tori Dunlap is a money expert who has helped over three million women improve their financial situations. As the founder of Her First 100K, she shares helpful resources on her podcast, The Financial Feminist. In Episode 28, Tori outlined her favorite travel tips.

With the right hacks, you may be able to take a better vacation, save money on travel costs, and have a more authentic experience. Here are five travel tips from Tori Dunlap.

1. Don't be picky about where you go

The first hack Tori shares is to be flexible when choosing a vacation destination. If you begin planning with a set destination in mind, you may find out quickly that your destination of choice is out of your budget.

You can score fantastic travel deals if you're not picky about where you go. Plus, you may get to explore a destination that wasn't even on your radar.

I love this tip that Tori shares. It's one of my favorite ways to save money when traveling. I've previously written about how I let airfare deals determine where I go next. One of my favorite cheap flight deals was when I scored a roundtrip ticket to Chile for $221. Once I saw that deal, you better believe I was eager to explore Chile.

When people asked me why I was headed to Chile, my reply was -- why not?!

2. Consider alternate housing arrangements

While hotels are a popular option, they aren't the only place to stay when traveling. Tori encourages travelers to consider alternate housing arrangements like Airbnbs and hostels.

If where you stay isn't the most crucial element of your trip, consider lower-cost alternatives so you can make your vacation budget go further.

You should prioritize your spending to put more toward expenses that are more important to you. For example, if you love eating local foods when traveling, staying in a home rental could free up more of your budget to spend on dining costs.

3. Use public transportation

Another hack is to use public transportation when it's available to you. Tori suggests doing this if it's safe and you can easily navigate the transit system. In many cases, public transit will add convenience to your trip and can save you money.

If you plan to use public transit while traveling, consider the hours of operation, availability, and safety. Tori notes that if you plan to stay out late at night, you may want to use other transit options like Uber.

4. Learn the basics of the local language

If you're traveling outside of the country, it can be advantageous to learn the basics of the local language. You don't have to become fluent, but knowing basic phrases and being able to communicate at least a bit will be helpful. It's respectful, and it'll be easier for you to get assistance from locals if you need help.

5. Shop local and according to your values

When traveling, remember that you're a guest. How and where you spend your money matters. You can make purchase decisions that align with your values as well as help the local economy. Tori suggests that shopping local and according to your values when traveling in new places can improve your travel experience and make a difference.

The above tips may help you save money when traveling and may help you have a more memorable and enjoyable trip.

Don't ignore travel rewards cards

Are you currently planning your next trip? Using a travel rewards card is a great way to earn valuable rewards as you book and pay for your travel reservations. You may be able to use your points or miles for free flights in the future.

If you're looking for a new credit card, check out our list of best travel credit cards.

The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.

