Torex Gold Secures Approval for Share Buyback Program

November 19, 2024 — 07:44 am EST

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) has released an update.

Torex Gold Resources has secured approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to initiate a normal course issuer bid, allowing the company to repurchase up to 10% of its public shares over the next year. This move provides Torex with the flexibility to return capital to shareholders and manage its share base effectively, reinforcing its commitment to strategic capital allocation.

