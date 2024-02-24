Torex Gold Resources (TORXF) Price Target Increased by 13.13% to 17.96

The average one-year price target for Torex Gold Resources (OTCPK:TORXF) has been revised to 17.96 / share. This is an increase of 13.13% from the prior estimate of 15.87 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.87 to a high of 23.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 71.52% from the latest reported closing price of 10.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Torex Gold Resources. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TORXF is 0.35%, a decrease of 5.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.25% to 22,763K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 4,618K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,559K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TORXF by 12.57% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 2,842K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,759K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TORXF by 11.86% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 2,034K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,084K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TORXF by 16.26% over the last quarter.

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 1,422K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing a decrease of 5.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TORXF by 6.16% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,167K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TORXF by 21.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.