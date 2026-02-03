Torex Gold Resources (TORXF) Price Target Increased by 10.67% to 65.18

The average one-year price target for Torex Gold Resources (OTCPK:TORXF) has been revised to $65.18 / share. This is an increase of 10.67% from the prior estimate of $58.90 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $51.48 to a high of $80.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 316.51% from the latest reported closing price of $15.65 / share.

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Torex Gold Resources. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 19.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TORXF is 0.47%, an increase of 10.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.65% to 17,629K shares.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 2,629K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,093K shares , representing a decrease of 17.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TORXF by 4.36% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 2,161K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,529K shares , representing a decrease of 17.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TORXF by 2.19% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,234K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,215K shares , representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TORXF by 17.90% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Gold Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 1,206K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,484K shares , representing a decrease of 23.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TORXF by 13.72% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,123K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,146K shares , representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TORXF by 19.15% over the last quarter.

