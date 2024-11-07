Torex Gold Resources price target raised to C$35 from C$33 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Kevin O’Halloran raised the firm’s price target on Torex Gold Resources (TORXF) to C$35 from C$33 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
