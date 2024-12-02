Torex Gold Resources price target raised to C$34.50 from C$33 at CIBC

CIBC analyst Bryce Adams raised the firm’s price target on Torex Gold Resources (TORXF) to C$34.50 from C$33 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
