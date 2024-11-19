Torex Gold price target raised to C$39.75 from C$38.25 at National Bank

National Bank analyst Don DeMarco raised the firm’s price target on Torex Gold Resources (TORXF) to C$39.75 from C$38.25 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
