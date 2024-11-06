Torex Gold Achieves Strong Q3 2024 Results

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) has released an update.

Torex Gold Resources reports strong Q3 2024 financial results with a 52% all-in sustaining costs margin, driven by a record high gold price and robust operational performance. Despite significant investment in the Media Luna Project, the company maintains a solid liquidity position, with plans for increased production and cash flow in 2025. Torex aims to continue aggressive development and exploration while potentially returning capital to shareholders.

