US Markets
TRCH

Torchlight Energy upsizes stock sale by $150 million on retail trading boost

Contributor
Arathy S Nair Reuters
Published

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc upsized its stock offering to $250 million from $100 million, looking to cash in on the retail interest in its shares which soared more than 74% on Monday.

June 21 (Reuters) - Torchlight Energy Resources Inc TRCH.O upsized its stock offering to $250 million from $100 million, looking to cash in on the retail interest in its shares which soared more than 74% on Monday.

The stock rose to as much as $10.88 during the session, making it the latest company to benefit from a rally in meme stocks that helped GameStop Corp GME.N and AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC.N raise money from the equity markets.

Torchlight shares were up another 13.4% in afterhours trading.

The company had announced its initial plans to raise $100 million last week as part of its acquisition by industrial materials maker Metamaterial Inc MMAT.CD.

It had also declared a special dividend of preferred stock to be issued as of market close on June 24.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRCH GME AMC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular