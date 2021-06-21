Torchlight Energy upsizes stock sale by $150 million on retail trading boost

June 21 (Reuters) - Torchlight Energy Resources Inc TRCH.O upsized its stock offering to $250 million from $100 million, looking to cash in on the retail interest in its shares which soared more than 74% on Monday.

The stock rose to as much as $10.88 during the session, making it the latest company to benefit from a rally in meme stocks that helped GameStop Corp GME.N and AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC.N raise money from the equity markets.

Torchlight shares were up another 13.4% in afterhours trading.

The company had announced its initial plans to raise $100 million last week as part of its acquisition by industrial materials maker Metamaterial Inc MMAT.CD.

It had also declared a special dividend of preferred stock to be issued as of market close on June 24.

(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((arathys.nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 2726); Twitter: https://twitter.com/ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.