Toray Industries (TRYIF) Price Target Increased by 14.00% to 6.74

The average one-year price target for Toray Industries (OTCPK:TRYIF) has been revised to $6.74 / share. This is an increase of 14.00% from the prior estimate of $5.91 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.32 to a high of $8.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.14% from the latest reported closing price of $5.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toray Industries. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRYIF is 0.12%, an increase of 11.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.65% to 138,879K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,529K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,448K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRYIF by 0.07% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,362K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,323K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRYIF by 11.30% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,045K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,938K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRYIF by 2.42% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 5,141K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,048K shares , representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRYIF by 3.27% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,756K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,683K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRYIF by 4.54% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.