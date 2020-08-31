Tor Project Launches Membership Program to Boost Agility, Funds

The Tor Project, the nonprofit group behind the privacy-focused Tor browser, launched the Tor Project Membership Program Monday in a bid to increase the diversity of funds in their budget. The nonprofit laid off a third of its staff in April amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

âFor a while, we have been thinking about how to continue to increase the diversity of funds in the Tor Projectâs budget and, more importantly, how to increase unrestricted funds,â said Tor Project Executive Director Isabela Bagueros. âThis is a type of funding that allows us to be more agile with software development of Tor and other tools.â

Members of the program gain access to the Tor Projectâs âOnion Advisorsâ group, who can help integrate Tor into their products as well as answer questions about the Tor Projectâs areas of expertise, such as privacy or circumventing censorship.Â

Whether itâs creating an .onion address for a memberâs site, setting up the Onion-Location feature for an .onion site (which lets users navigate domains more easily) or integrating applications into the Tor network, these Onion Advisors can help, according to Bagueros.

âWe decided to create a program inspired by what Tor is based on, community,â said Bagueros. âOur goal is to build a supportive relationship between our nonprofit and private sector organizations that use our technology or want to support our mission.â

