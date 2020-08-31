Tor Project Launches Membership Program to Boost Agility, Funds
The Tor Project, the nonprofit group behind the privacy-focused Tor browser, launched the Tor Project Membership Program Monday in a bid to increase the diversity of funds in their budget. The nonprofit laid off a third of its staff in April amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
- Members can join at a variety of tiers. Founding members includeÂ Avast, DuckDuckGo, Insurgo, Inc., Mullvad VPN and Team Cymru, all companies focused on privacy or cybersecurity.
- âFor a while, we have been thinking about how to continue to increase the diversity of funds in the Tor Projectâs budget and, more importantly, how to increase unrestricted funds,â said Tor Project Executive Director Isabela Bagueros. âThis is a type of funding that allows us to be more agile with software development of Tor and other tools.â
- Members of the program gain access to the Tor Projectâs âOnion Advisorsâ group, who can help integrate Tor into their products as well as answer questions about the Tor Projectâs areas of expertise, such as privacy or circumventing censorship.Â
- Whether itâs creating an .onion address for a memberâs site, setting up the Onion-Location feature for an .onion site (which lets users navigate domains more easily) or integrating applications into the Tor network, these Onion Advisors can help, according to Bagueros.
- âWe decided to create a program inspired by what Tor is based on, community,â said Bagueros. âOur goal is to build a supportive relationship between our nonprofit and private sector organizations that use our technology or want to support our mission.â
Read More: Start9 Labs Pitches a Private At-Home Server. And It Works
Related Stories
- Crypto Bank Hopeful Bitcoin Suisse Raises $48M in First-Ever Round
- Binance Labs Leads $1M Seed Round in Crypto Tor Alternative HOPR
- Start9 Labs Pitches a Private At-Home Server. And It Works
- Factomâs Two Employees Press On Despite Investorâs Call to Liquidate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.