Topy Industries Targets Reduction in Cross-Shareholdings

November 05, 2024 — 11:54 pm EST

Topy Industries, Limited (JP:7231) has released an update.

Topy Industries, Limited has announced its decision to reduce cross-shareholdings to less than 10% of its consolidated net assets by March 2026. This move aims at enhancing corporate value by focusing on cost of capital and stock price, with proceeds from the reduction to be used for business optimization and shareholder returns.

