Topy Industries Revises Financial Forecasts Amid Market Challenges

November 05, 2024 — 11:54 pm EST

Topy Industries, Limited (JP:7231) has released an update.

Topy Industries, Limited has announced a downward revision of its consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2025, citing lower-than-expected sales volumes and delays in price optimization. The company’s first-half results also fell short of earlier forecasts, largely due to stagnant demand for steel products and a decline in the construction and automobile sectors. Despite these challenges, Topy Industries maintains its dividend forecast unchanged.

