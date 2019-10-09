Topsports shares steady at debut
HONG KONG, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese sportswear maker Topsports 6110.HK opened steady at HK$8.50 ($1.08) at the start of its first day of trading on Hong Kong's benchmark index .HSI.
Last week, the Shenzhen-based company raised $1.01 billion, after pricing its shares at HK$8.50 ($1.08) during its Initial Public Offering (IPO).
A raising of that size gave Topsports a market capitalisation of about $6.74 billion, a term sheet released at the time showed, ahead of the public market trading.
