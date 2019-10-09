Commodities

Topsports shares steady at debut

Contributors
Scott Murdoch Reuters
Donny Kwok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Shares of Chinese sportswear maker Topsports opened steady at HK$8.50 ($1.08) at the start of its first day of trading on Hong Kong's benchmark index.

HONG KONG, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese sportswear maker Topsports 6110.HK opened steady at HK$8.50 ($1.08) at the start of its first day of trading on Hong Kong's benchmark index .HSI.

Last week, the Shenzhen-based company raised $1.01 billion, after pricing its shares at HK$8.50 ($1.08) during its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

A raising of that size gave Topsports a market capitalisation of about $6.74 billion, a term sheet released at the time showed, ahead of the public market trading.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch and Donny Kwok; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular