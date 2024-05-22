Topsports Secures Key Agreements for Future Growth

Topsports International Holdings Limited (HK:6110) has released an update.

Topsports International Holdings Limited has renewed its 2022 Framework Agreements with connected entities Belle International and Li Xun, ensuring continued property leasing and logistics services. The new 2024 Framework Agreements, which bypass the need for independent shareholder approval, will extend from June 1, 2024, to August 31, 2026. These agreements are crucial for Topsports’ operations in the PRC and Hong Kong and comply with the reporting and review standards of the Listing Rules.

For further insights into HK:6110 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.