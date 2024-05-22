News & Insights

Topsports Reports Modest Q4 Sales Growth

May 22, 2024 — 08:45 am EDT

Topsports International Holdings Limited (HK:6110) has released an update.

Topsports International Holdings Limited has reported a modest single-digit sales increase in the fourth quarter of FY2023/24 compared to the previous year. The company also noted a slight rise in gross selling area of directly-operated stores since the last quarter, despite a small year-on-year decline. Investors are cautioned that the provided operational data is unaudited and subject to adjustments.

