Topsports International Holdings (SEHK:6110) Price Target Increased by 14.13% to 4.27

The average one-year price target for Topsports International Holdings (SEHK:6110) has been revised to HK$4.27 / share. This is an increase of 14.13% from the prior estimate of HK$3.74 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$3.01 to a high of HK$10.71 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.54% from the latest reported closing price of HK$3.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Topsports International Holdings. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6110 is 0.11%, an increase of 10.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.20% to 215,336K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 35,408K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,361K shares , representing a decrease of 11.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6110 by 15.13% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,543K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,457K shares , representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6110 by 12.44% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 18,319K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,088K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6110 by 22.84% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 18,027K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BEMCX - BRANDES EMERGING MARKETS VALUE FUND Class C holds 17,790K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

