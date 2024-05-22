News & Insights

Topsports Corrects Transaction Amount in Renewal

May 22, 2024 — 10:39 am EDT

Topsports International Holdings Limited (HK:6110) has released an update.

Topsports International Holdings Limited has issued a clarification on a clerical error in their May 22, 2024 announcement regarding the renewal of ongoing connected transactions. The corrected maximum transaction amount for Logistics Services fees up to February 28, 2027, is now stated as RMB594.9 million, a decrease from the previously reported RMB694.1 million. Other details in the original announcement remain unchanged.

