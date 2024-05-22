Topsports Corrects Transaction Amount in Renewal

Topsports International Holdings Limited (HK:6110) has released an update.

Topsports International Holdings Limited has issued a clarification on a clerical error in their May 22, 2024 announcement regarding the renewal of ongoing connected transactions. The corrected maximum transaction amount for Logistics Services fees up to February 28, 2027, is now stated as RMB594.9 million, a decrease from the previously reported RMB694.1 million. Other details in the original announcement remain unchanged.

For further insights into HK:6110 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.