Topps Tiles Unveils Growth Strategy Amidst Market Challenges

Topps Tiles Plc, the UK’s leading tile specialist, reported a challenging first half with sales down 5.8% year-on-year, though market share increased. The company announced a new growth strategy, ‘Mission 365’, targeting £365 million in medium-term sales, alongside a focus on digital offerings for trade customers and expansion into new product areas. Despite a market roughly 20% below pre-COVID levels, Topps Tiles maintains a robust financial position and is well-positioned for recovery and growth.

