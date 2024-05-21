News & Insights

Topps Tiles Unveils Growth Strategy Amidst Market Challenges

May 21, 2024 — 02:52 am EDT

Topps Tiles (GB:TPT) has released an update.

Topps Tiles Plc, the UK’s leading tile specialist, reported a challenging first half with sales down 5.8% year-on-year, though market share increased. The company announced a new growth strategy, ‘Mission 365’, targeting £365 million in medium-term sales, alongside a focus on digital offerings for trade customers and expansion into new product areas. Despite a market roughly 20% below pre-COVID levels, Topps Tiles maintains a robust financial position and is well-positioned for recovery and growth.

