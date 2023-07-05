News & Insights

Topps Tiles expects annual profit to meet market view after strong Q3

July 05, 2023 — 02:16 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

July 5 (Reuters) - Britain's largest tile retailer Topps Tiles Plc TPT.L said on Wednesday it was on track to post its annual profit in line with market expectations, helped by strong third-quarter performance amid easing cost pressures.

The company's upbeat update comes at a time when an energy crisis, spurred by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, is gradually easing and paving way for better cost control for industrial firms.

Topps Tiles, which has over 300 stores across the UK, said like-for-like sales were up 2.5% in the third quarter, helped by reduction in inflationary pressures on cost of goods and shipping costs.

The Enderby, Leicester-headquartered company, which focuses on renovation, maintenance and improvement of homes, said group sales in the 39 weeks to July 1 rose 7.6%.

