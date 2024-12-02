Topps Tiles Defies Market Trends with Strategic Growth

Topps Tiles (GB:TPT) has released an update.
Topps Tiles is showing resilience in a challenging market by increasing its market share, despite a 5.4% dip in adjusted revenue for FY24, outperforming an overall market decline of 10-15%. The company is making significant strides with its ‘Mission 365’ strategy, focusing on digital expansion and strategic acquisitions like CTD Tiles, aiming to grow sales to £365 million. With strong online growth and a robust balance sheet, Topps Tiles is well-positioned for medium-term success.
