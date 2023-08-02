Toppan Inc. - ADR (TOPPY) Price Target Increased by 16.27% to 13.01

The average one-year price target for Toppan Inc. - ADR (OTC:TOPPY) has been revised to 13.01 / share. This is an increase of 16.27% from the prior estimate of 11.19 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.43 to a high of 16.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.46% from the latest reported closing price of 12.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toppan Inc. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOPPY is 0.04%, an increase of 34.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 79K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 68K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

