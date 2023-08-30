Toppan Inc. - ADR (TOPPY) Price Target Decreased by 13.97% to 11.19

The average one-year price target for Toppan Inc. - ADR (OTC:TOPPY) has been revised to 11.19 / share. This is an decrease of 13.97% from the prior estimate of 13.01 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.53 to a high of 16.29 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.43% from the latest reported closing price of 11.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toppan Inc. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOPPY is 0.04%, an increase of 31.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 79K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 68K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.