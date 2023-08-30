News & Insights

Toppan Inc. - ADR (TOPPY) Price Target Decreased by 13.97% to 11.19

The average one-year price target for Toppan Inc. - ADR (OTC:TOPPY) has been revised to 11.19 / share. This is an decrease of 13.97% from the prior estimate of 13.01 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.53 to a high of 16.29 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.43% from the latest reported closing price of 11.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Toppan Inc. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOPPY is 0.04%, an increase of 31.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 79K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TOPPY / Toppan Inc. - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 68K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

