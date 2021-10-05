Markets
Topo Chico Hard Seltzer To Roll Out Margarita Hard Seltzer Variety Pack In 2022 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, a Molson Coors Beverage Co. (TAP), announced Tuesday the launch of the iconic Mexican cocktail Margarita Hard Seltzer Variety Pack as the brand's second variety pack and first-full flavor extension.

Arriving in 2022, the Margarita Hard Seltzer Variety Pack comes just weeks after Molson Coors shared its plans to expand Topo Chico Hard Seltzer from its current regional footprint to all 50 states in January 2022.

The Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer Variety Pack will feature four tropical flavors, including Signature Margarita, Tropical Pineapple, Strawberry Hibiscus, and Prickly Pear, each in 12 fl oz cans and with 100 calories and 4.5% ABV per serving.

The Topo Chico Margarita Hard Seltzer Variety Pack joins Topo Chico Hard Seltzer's original four-flavor variety pack, which includes Strawberry Guava, Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, and Tropical Mango.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is a product of Molson Coors Beverage Co. Coca-Cola (KO) signed an exclusive agreement with Molson Coors in 2020 to "manufacture, market and distribute" Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in the U.S.

