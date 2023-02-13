Topline Capital Management Increases Position in Paysign (PAYS)

Fintel reports that Topline Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.31MM shares of Paysign Inc (PAYS). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 20, 2022 they reported 2.64MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 25.30% and an increase in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.38% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paysign is $3.89. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $4.46. The average price target represents an increase of 14.38% from its latest reported closing price of $3.40.

The projected annual revenue for Paysign is $46MM, an increase of 26.75%. The projected annual EPS is $0.04, an increase of 362.24%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paysign. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAYS is 0.04%, an increase of 24.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.05% to 7,279K shares. The put/call ratio of PAYS is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,145K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,256K shares, representing a decrease of 9.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYS by 69.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 899K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EAM Investors holds 510K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 496K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists holds 376K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 377K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYS by 26.71% over the last quarter.

PaySign Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Paysign, Inc is an experienced and trusted prepaid debit card payment solutions provider as well as an integrated payment processor that has managed millions of prepaid debit cards in its portfolio. Paysign conceptualizes, develops and manages payment solutions, prepaid card programs, and customized payment services. Paysign's corporate incentive prepaid cards are changing the way corporations reward, motivate, and engage their current and potential customers, employees, and agents. Paysign's customizable solutions offer significant cost savings while improving brand recognition and customer loyalty. For over 15 years healthcare companies, major pharmaceutical companies, multinationals, prestigious universities, and social media companies have relied on Paysign to provide state of the art prepaid payment programs tailored to their unique requirements. Paysign is a registered trademark of Paysign, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

