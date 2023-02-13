Topline Capital Management Cuts Stake in Usio (USIO)

Fintel reports that Topline Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.04MM shares of Usio Inc (USIO). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.33MM shares and 13.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 38.74% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 252.14% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Usio is $7.40. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 252.14% from its latest reported closing price of $2.10.

The projected annual revenue for Usio is $86MM, an increase of 26.70%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Usio. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to USIO is 0.10%, an increase of 31.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.20% to 5,444K shares. The put/call ratio of USIO is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

AWM Investment holds 949K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 353K shares, representing an increase of 62.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USIO by 28.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 757K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 736K shares, representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USIO by 42.59% over the last quarter.

Kepos Capital holds 500K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jacob Asset Management Of New York holds 370K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in USIO by 40.84% over the last quarter.

JMCGX - Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fund Investor Class holds 362K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in USIO by 78.98% over the last quarter.

Usio Background Information

Usio Background Information

Usio, Inc., a leading integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to their clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

