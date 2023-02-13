Stocks
NURO

Topline Capital Management Cuts Stake in Neurometrix (NURO)

February 13, 2023 — 08:02 am EST

Written by Fintel Staff for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that Topline Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Neurometrix Inc (NURO). This represents 1.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.57MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 74.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neurometrix. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NURO is 0.00%, a decrease of 41.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.36% to 607K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

NURO / Neurometrix Inc Ownership

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 253K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares, representing an increase of 13.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NURO by 8.31% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 95K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 55K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NURO by 21.06% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 35K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 30.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NURO by 2.09% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 28K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 56.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NURO by 41.73% over the last quarter.

Neurometrix Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

NeuroMetrix is an innovation-driven company focused on the development and global commercialization of non-invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of disorders involving the nervous system. The Company has three commercial products. DPNCheck® is a diagnostic device that provides rapid, point-of-care detection of peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE® is a diagnostic device that provides automated, in-office nerve conduction studies for the evaluation of focal neuropathies. Quell® is a wearable neurostimulation device indicated for symptomatic relief of chronic pain that is available over-the-counter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NURO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.