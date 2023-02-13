Topline Capital Management Cuts Stake in Neurometrix (NURO)

Fintel reports that Topline Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Neurometrix Inc (NURO). This represents 1.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.57MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 74.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neurometrix. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NURO is 0.00%, a decrease of 41.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.36% to 607K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 253K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares, representing an increase of 13.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NURO by 8.31% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 95K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 55K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NURO by 21.06% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 35K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 30.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NURO by 2.09% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 28K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 56.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NURO by 41.73% over the last quarter.

Neurometrix Background Information

NeuroMetrix is an innovation-driven company focused on the development and global commercialization of non-invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of disorders involving the nervous system. The Company has three commercial products. DPNCheck® is a diagnostic device that provides rapid, point-of-care detection of peripheral neuropathies. ADVANCE® is a diagnostic device that provides automated, in-office nerve conduction studies for the evaluation of focal neuropathies. Quell® is a wearable neurostimulation device indicated for symptomatic relief of chronic pain that is available over-the-counter.

