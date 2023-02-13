Stocks
Topline Capital Management Cuts Stake in NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

February 13, 2023 — 07:58 am EST

Fintel reports that Topline Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.54MM shares of NetSol Technologies Inc. (NTWK). This represents 4.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 20, 2022 they reported 0.57MM shares and 5.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.74% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in NetSol Technologies. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTWK is 0.02%, a decrease of 3.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.17% to 2,222K shares. The put/call ratio of NTWK is 17.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

NTWK / NetSol Technologies Inc. Ownership

Renaissance Technologies holds 543K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares, representing a decrease of 6.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTWK by 10.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 325K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 188K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 87K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 83K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Netsol Technologies Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company's suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1300 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent® - help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete finance and leasing lifecycle.

