Topicus.com (TOITF) Price Target Decreased by 20.45% to 109.99

The average one-year price target for Topicus.com (OTCPK:TOITF) has been revised to $109.99 / share. This is a decrease of 20.45% from the prior estimate of $138.27 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $103.96 to a high of $123.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.63% from the latest reported closing price of $80.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Topicus.com. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 24.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOITF is 0.92%, an increase of 20.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.86% to 10,552K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AKREX - Akre Focus Fund Retail Class holds 5,970K shares representing 7.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,087K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOITF by 10.90% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 1,001K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 530K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares , representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOITF by 15.02% over the last quarter.

PMBMX - MidCap Fund (f holds 421K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company.

