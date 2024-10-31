News & Insights

Topicus.com Reports Strong Q3 Growth

October 31, 2024

Topicus.com (TSE:TOI) has released an update.

Topicus.com Inc. has reported robust financial results for the third quarter of 2024, with a significant 12% increase in revenue to €312.2 million and a notable 34% rise in net income to €38.0 million. The company attributed this growth to both acquisitions and organic expansion, marking a strong performance in the financial markets.

