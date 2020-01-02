Topical treatment producer Avadim Health files for a $50 million IPO

Avadim Health, which sells topical treatments for immune, muscular, and skin health, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $50 million in an initial public offering.



The Asheville, NC-based company was founded in 2007 and booked $44 million in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AHI. It had been on our Private Company Watchlist since November 2019. Raymond James, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Oppenheimer & Co. are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



