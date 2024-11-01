Is TOPGOLF CALLAWY (MODG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is TOPGOLF CALLAWY (MODG). MODG is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. MODG has a P/S ratio of 0.42. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.96.

Finally, we should also recognize that MODG has a P/CF ratio of 8.31. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 28.38. Within the past 12 months, MODG's P/CF has been as high as 14.01 and as low as 5.59, with a median of 8.74.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that TOPGOLF CALLAWY is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MODG feels like a great value stock at the moment.

