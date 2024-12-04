News & Insights

Topgolf Callaway price target lowered to $13.50 from $17 at Compass Point

December 04, 2024 — 07:50 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Compass Point lowered the firm’s price target on Topgolf Callaway (MODG) to $13.50 from $17 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm, which now estimates Topgolf will have a 5% long-term growth rate, is reducing its multiple target to equal that expected growth rate, while also reducing its multiple for the Callaway golf equipment and Active Lifestyle business to 12-times EV/EBITDA.

