Topgolf Callaway price target lowered to $13.50 from $17 at Compass Point

Compass Point lowered the firm’s price target on Topgolf Callaway (MODG) to $13.50 from $17 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm, which now estimates Topgolf will have a 5% long-term growth rate, is reducing its multiple target to equal that expected growth rate, while also reducing its multiple for the Callaway golf equipment and Active Lifestyle business to 12-times EV/EBITDA.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MODG:
- Topgolf Callaway price target lowered to $10 from $12 at BofA
- Topgolf Callaway price target lowered to $16 from $17 at Roth MKM
- Topgolf Callaway price target lowered to $12 from $14 at Goldman Sachs
- Topgolf Callaway price target lowered to $14 from $16 at Truist
- Topgolf Callaway price target lowered to $11 from $13 at JPMorgan
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.