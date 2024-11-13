Topgolf Callaway price target lowered to $11 from $13 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Topgolf Callaway (MODG) to $11 from $13 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares following the “mixed” Q3 report. The firm sees Topgolf build deterioration as a “forward red flag.”

