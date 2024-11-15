News & Insights

Topgolf Callaway price target lowered to $10 from $12 at BofA

November 15, 2024 — 06:55 am EST

BofA analyst Alexander Perry lowered the firm’s price target on Topgolf Callaway (MODG) to $10 from $12 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. Following the Q3 report, the firm lowered its Q4 adjusted EBITDA view to reflect a cut to its Topgolf same-venue sales forecast and a reduction in its golf equipment revenue view, adding that its lower revenue outlook is partially offset by better product gross margins in golf equipment in Q4.

