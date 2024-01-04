Topgolf Callaway (MODG) Introduces New Ai Smoke Golf Clubs

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp.’s MODG Callaway Golf unveiled its latest Paradym Ai Smoke Drivers, Fairway Woods, Irons and Hybrids. These clubs, set for pre-sale on Jan 12 and retail availability from Jan 26, 2024, feature the groundbreaking Ai Smart Face.



The innovative technology, guided by real player data, strategically places multiple sweet spots across the entire face, unlocking enhanced distance for every player.

Focus on Expansion and Digital Initiatives

Shares of Topgolf Callaway have increased 8.5% in the past month compared with the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry’s 2.2%. MODG is benefiting form the robust demand from the golf consumer, showcasing the strength of the Callaway equipment brand and product pipeline.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



MODG's Callaway brand continues to excel in brand rating and market share, holding the number one market share position in the United States across total woods, irons, fairway woods, drivers and hybrids as of Sep 30, 2023. The brand maintains its leadership position in technology and innovation.



The Active Lifestyle segment continues to deliver growth in the top line and operating margin. Despite a challenging same venue sales environment, the company is confident in the economic returns of Topgolf venues, with successful new openings and improving venue margins.



As of Sep 30, 2023, MODG opened seven venues, remaining on track to open a total of 11 new venues in 2023. These new venues are performing well, maintaining the company's positive momentum in venue expansion and operations.



Furthermore, the company’s recent digital efforts enable it to effectively target specific segments and days of the week.



During the third quarter of 2023, MODG's venue business reported a total digital sales mix of nearly 36%, up from 34% reported in the prior quarter. The company anticipates a long-term digital mix of 60% or higher, laying a solid foundation with the implementation of PIE — the bay inventory management system now operational in all venues except Las Vegas.



As the business leans more toward reservations, MODG is actively innovating to introduce add-ons and up-sell opportunities, including food and beverage packages, improved bay or floor locations, potential services like introductory lessons and the possibility of upgraded equipment.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Topgolf Callaway carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector:



Virco Mfg. Corporation VIRC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). VIRC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 188.6% on average. VIRC’s shares have surged 159.2% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIRC’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 15.7% and 32.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Stride, Inc. LRN carries a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.3% on average. Shares of LRN have increased 83.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRN’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 9.1% and 34.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation BVH flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.4% on average. Shares of BVH have increased 188.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVH’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 1.5% and 22.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Virco Manufacturing Corporation (VIRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stride, Inc. (LRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation (BVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.