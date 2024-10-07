Topgolf Callaway Launches Topgolf Shop, Boosts Digital Business

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. MODG is focusing on boosting its digital business, especially by building out its Topgolf brand’s digital business. Capitalizing on the opportunities this strategic initiative offers, the company, with its Topgolf brand, recently launched a golf equipment website, Topgolf Shop.



This transitionary move amalgamates Topgolf Callaway’s expertise in the golf equipment space with the Topgolf brand’s motto of making the game more accessible to new players or beginner golfers of the market.

More on MODG’s Topgolf Shop

Topgolf Shop is a user-friendly and easy-use website that guides players effortlessly on their journey to becoming on-course golfers. A well-arranged survey guiding players through the gear recommendation process; access to valuable information and convenient resources for enhancing golf skills and a plain sailing navigation of the site that allows players to peruse individual products for purchase are some of the highlights of the newly launched website.



Furthermore, MODG aims to roll out additional product offerings by the end of 2024 through the website exclusively, which will include special edition Chrome Tour golf balls, Ogio accessories, Topgolf-branded accessories and exclusive golf equipment.

MODG’s Focus on Digital Business Bodes Well

Topgolf Callaway believes that it can enhance its market share and earn favorable growth opportunities by strategically investing in boosting its digital business. A significant portion of the company’s investments are focused on strengthening its digital capabilities, both from a technology perspective, such as implementing PIE, its reservation system and its consumer data platform as well as from a talent and organizational perspective.



In the second quarter of 2024, MODG’s digital sales penetration increased 50 basis points year over year to 35%. Given the favorable trends in the market for its digital offerings and the growth prospects visible through the enhancement of digital capabilities, the company aims to continue strengthening this business aspect. These investments are likely to reflect more in the Topgolf segment, which includes operations of the company-operated and franchised Topgolf venues, Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology and WGT digital golf game.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MODG stock has lost 29.6% in the past three months against the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry’s 20.2% growth. Headwinds in the form of softer traffic due to macro challenges, foreign exchange risks and low wholesale revenues at Jack Wolfskin are marring its prospects. Nonetheless, the company’s focus on enhancing digital abilities and diversifying product offerings is likely to boost its long-term success.

MODG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Topgolf Callaway currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector.



Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited ATAT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ATAT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average. The stock has risen 62.7% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATAT’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 49.5% and 32.6%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. DDI currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. DDI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.1%, on average. The stock has surged 85.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDI’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 12.6% and 15.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. NCLH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.7%, on average. The stock has gained 22.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 9.9% and 127.1%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (DDI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.