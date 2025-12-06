Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) Price Target Increased by 10.32% to 12.27

The average one-year price target for Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) has been revised to $12.27 / share. This is an increase of 10.32% from the prior estimate of $11.12 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.94 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.61% from the latest reported closing price of $11.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 510 funds or institutions reporting positions in Topgolf Callaway Brands. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MODG is 0.19%, an increase of 19.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.18% to 178,629K shares. The put/call ratio of MODG is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. holds 21,175K shares representing 11.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 9,002K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,256K shares , representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MODG by 13.17% over the last quarter.

Leonard Green & Partners holds 9,000K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,457K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,745K shares , representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MODG by 17.12% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 5,239K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,692K shares , representing an increase of 10.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MODG by 41.92% over the last quarter.

