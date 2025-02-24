TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS Earnings Results: $MODG Reports Quarterly Earnings

TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS ($MODG) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported earnings of -$0.33 per share, beating estimates of -$0.43 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $924,400,000, beating estimates of $902,434,432 by $21,965,568.
TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 125 institutional investors add shares of TOPGOLF CALLAWAY BRANDS stock to their portfolio, and 206 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,929,446 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,165,445
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 1,488,372 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,342,324
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,391,360 shares (-62.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,936,089
- TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,183,453 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,994,313
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 1,063,033 shares (+97.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,355,439
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,039,132 shares (-98.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,167,577
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 964,518 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,581,111
