Markets
MODG

Topgolf Callaway Brands Completes Majority Stake Sale Of Topgolf, Announces $200 Mln Share Buyback

January 05, 2026 — 08:14 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG), a sports equipment manufacturing company, on Monday said it has completed the sale of a 60% stake in its Topgolf and Toptracer businesses to private equity funds managed by Leonard Green & Partners, effective January 1, 2026.

The transaction values Topgolf at about $1.1 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands received approximately $800 million in net cash proceeds from the sale and related financing transactions.

Following the closing, the company repaid $1 billion of outstanding borrowings under its term loan B facility.

The board also authorized a share repurchase program of up to $200 million.

Additionally, the company said it plans to change its corporate name back to Callaway Golf Company, effective on or about January 15, 2026. The company also intends to change its New York Stock Exchange ticker symbol to CALY.

Topgolf Callaway Brands shares rose more than 3% in premarket trading after closing at $11.72 on Friday, up 0.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MODG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.